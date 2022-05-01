Death investigation underway in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway in Laurel County after a 37-year-old man was shot.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home off Laurel River Road at around 9:45 a.m. Investigators say the home is about four miles south of London.

When investigators arrived, they found a man had been shot in the thigh. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the Laurel County coroner. The sheriff's office has identified the victim as Jacob Laxton from London.

Investigators allege a domestic violence incident led to the shooting, in which a female at the home is accused of shooting Laxton in the thigh.

The sheriff's office says no arrests were made and that a case presentation is probable before a Laurel County grand jury.