Death investigation underway in Laurel County after fatal stabbing

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a domestic dispute on Friday night, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff, the incident occurred at around 10:50 p.m. at a home on Gail Avenue. Detectives reported that a stepson and stepfather "were involved in a domestic dispute following an alleged assault where the stepfather assaulted the stepson's mother."

The incident became physical and resulted in the stepson stabbing the stepfather in the chest, fatally injuring the stepfather, according to the sheriff.

The stepfather was identified as 37-year-old Kaney Hiram Hoskins and was pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.