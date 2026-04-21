Death investigation underway in Laurel County after mowing tractor accident kills 1

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead and a death investigation is underway following a mowing tractor accident on Sunday evening in Laurel County.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Jessie Cawood was operating the tractor when it overturned just after 6:30 p.m., causing critical injuries.

Cawood was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"The Laurel County Sheriff's office sends its thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time," the agency wrote on social media Tuesday.