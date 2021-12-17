Debris removal after Kentucky tornadoes

(LEX 18) — Residents with disaster-generated debris from the severe storms and tornadoes in Kentucky should follow instructions from local officials about sorting materials and placing on the curb for collection.

Localities frequently ask residents to sort debris into various categories:

Electronics . Examples: television, computer, audio equipment, phone, DVD player

. Examples: television, computer, audio equipment, phone, DVD player Hazardous Waste . Examples: oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, paints. (Note: If you suspect that materials contain lead-based paint, keep them moist or contain materials in plastic bags so that the paint does not become airborne.)

. Examples: oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, paints. (Note: If you suspect that materials contain lead-based paint, keep them moist or contain materials in plastic bags so that the paint does not become airborne.) Construction & Demolition debris . Examples: lumber, roofing, and other structural debris strewn by storm

. Examples: lumber, roofing, and other structural debris strewn by storm Household Garbage . Examples: bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging

. Examples: bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging Large Appliances/white goods . Examples: refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher. (Note: Do not leave doors unsealed or unsecured.)

. Examples: refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher. (Note: Do not leave doors unsealed or unsecured.) Vegetative Debris . Examples: trees, tree branches, logs, plants, leaves

Debris should not block the roadway. Do not place debris on or near downed power lines or close to utility boxes.

Placing debris near or on trees, poles, or other structures makes removal difficult. This includes fire hydrants and meters.

Local officials will clarify what’s authorized and what isn’t to be picked up near the public right-of-way as well as how to place it there.

Demolition, repair, and reconstruction Debris includes building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing. Demolition, repair, and reconstruction by a contractor hired by a property owner generally includes removal and disposal of materials.