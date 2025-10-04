Decades of dedication: Retiring Scott County custodian honored at football game

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After 35 years of dedicated service, Scott County High School's head custodian Terry Neal is hanging up his keys at the end of this school year. The beloved staff member was honored during "Terry Neal Night" at a recent football game, where the same students he sees in the hallways every day celebrated his remarkable career.

"I never thought I would be here this long, it's been an amazing place to work I love the kids," Neal said.

Staying at the same job for more than three decades is rare in today's workforce, but for Neal, Scott County has always felt like home. The school's alumnus started working there just a few days after graduating, making his career journey come full circle.

"It's always been home to me," Neal said.

For Neal, the job was never about the day-to-day cleaning tasks. His motivation came from working with the students.

"It's awesome to watch them come up as young men, they would do anything in the world for you," Neal said.

The custodian also brought joy to his work by embracing his playful side with the students.

"It's been a fun ride, I come in with a smile every day. I love playing pranks on the kids, of course they always get me back worse," Neal said. "We just have fun."

Suzie Perry, Neal's fiancée, noted the mutual affection between Neal and the school community.

"He loves his job," Perry said. "Scott County loves him."

As Neal prepares for retirement, he's feeling emotional about leaving behind the students who made his career so fulfilling.

"I'm going to miss them," Neal said. "It's very emotional I actually got to do what I wanted to do."

While the school district will need to adjust to not having Neal in the halls every day, he won't be completely absent from Scott County activities.

"I'll be at every ball game cheering them on. I love Scott County ball," Neal said.

