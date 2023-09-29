Dedication held for Safe Haven Baby Box at Danville fire station

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A special dedication happened in Danville today. A Safe Haven Baby Box, where a parent can safely and anonymously surrender an infant, is now up and running.

"We're super excited not only for Danville and Boyle County, but we're also excited for our region, which includes Lincoln, Garrard, Mercer, Washington, Casey County," said Danville FD Chief Doug Simpson.

60 seconds after a baby is placed in the box, an alarm goes off, and typically in under two minutes, a firefighter or other emergency responder will be there to take the baby out.

Babies surrendered in the boxes are immediately taken to a hospital to be checked out. The state then takes over to help get the child adopted into a family.

"It's the type of thing you really don't want to happen, but we now have a safe place and a secure location for that to happen, if a person does want to surrender an infant child to us," said Chief Simpson.

As part of today's dedication, the founder of the Safe Haven Baby Box, Monica Kelsey, was there to share her story, starting with her mother who was in crisis.

"She gave birth in the April of 1973, and abandoned her child, illegally, two hours after that child was born. And that child was me," said Kelsey. "I know that my life was saved so that today I may save others."

The Baby Box at Danville Fire Station #2 is the 21st in the state and the 167th in the nation. It came to fruition thanks to an anonymous donor.

It is located at 101 Fireside Drive, Danville, Kentucky 40422.

