Deep End Fitness helping Kentuckians reach new depths in the water

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Water is kind of a love hate thing. Some people thrive in it, while others are terrified of the thought of being wet.

Regardless of experience, Deep End Fitness was established to make everyone more comfortable in the water.

“Deep End Fitness is a water based functional fitness program. We use breath work and movement in the water to help build water confidence and mental strength," said instructor Sam English.

English grew up in Versailles, an avid swimmer, and is now excited to bring something new to Central Kentucky.

"Some people call it CrossFit in the water," English said.

"Everything really is modifiable Everything can be made for everybody no matter what your walk of life is. Everyone from pro athletes to people who are just beginning to swim.”

While Deep End Fitness just came to the Bluegrass in January, the brand spans across the countries through roughly 40 locations, even opening up in Australia and the UK.

Danni Coats saw it social media and knew she had to give this dynamic workout a try.

"I really enjoyed it. It teaches you a lot about controlling your breath and reducing anxiety while you’re working out," Coats said.

"Really focusing on staying calm and keeping your form right so you can continue to perform with whatever task that you’re doing."

As a recruit with Lexington Fire, Coats is excited to share her experience with her fellow first responders.

“I think it would be amazing training for anyone who has to breathe on air such as firefighting while their training because it is an environment where you can’t just come up for air whenever you want because you have to finish what you’re doing," Coats said.

The concept for Deep End Fitness was actually created by former Marines, incorporating elements of military training into a workout that focuses on both physical and mental improvement.

It's definitely a challenging workout (the writer of this article can attest to that), but English, alongside fellow instructor Josh Oliver, works to create a supportive environment for everyone to break through their own barriers.

"I would just encourage anyone who is uncomfortable or feels like they would be uncomfortable to come try it out because that’s the whole point," English said.

Deep End Fitness classes are held at the Falling Springs Center at 275 Beasley Road in Versailles.

Class schedules vary so you can keep track of everything by clicking here.