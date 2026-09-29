Deer crashes in Kentucky hit seven-year high as fall mating season begins

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky officials are urging drivers to stay alert and buckle up this fall as deer activity increases across the state, following a year that saw the highest number of deer-related crashes in seven years.

According to new crash data, Kentucky recorded 3,411 deer collisions in 2025, marking a seven-year high and continuing a steady increase that has been observed since 2020. State officials said the rise highlights the need for extra caution as deer become more active during the fall mating season.

“With deer active this time of year, especially at dawn and dusk, motorists should stay focused, slow down in areas where deer are present and always wear a seat belt,” State Highway Engineer James Ballinger said. “A few extra moments of caution can help prevent a serious crash.”

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said deer movement typically increases during October, November and December as mating season begins and animals travel farther in search of food and mates. Those seasonal changes often bring deer into greater contact with roadways.

While deer crashes increased in 2025, officials pointed to a positive trend in fatalities. No deaths were reported in deer-related crashes last year, compared with six fatalities in 2024. Thirty people suffered serious injuries in the collisions.

Nearly half of all deer crashes occurred during the final three months of the year. November accounted for the largest share with 823 reported collisions, followed by October with 394 and December with 330. Together, those three months represented nearly 46% of all deer crashes reported statewide in 2025.

“October to December is mating season for deer, a time when deer activity peaks as males roam further afield to locate females,” said Joe McDermott, deer program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “Drivers should be aware that they could see deer crossing quiet lanes and busy highways at any time during the season, particularly at dawn and dusk.”

Crash data also showed deer collisions are most common during evening hours and periods of low light. The highest crash totals were reported between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., when commuters are frequently traveling home. State officials said the findings reinforce the importance of slowing down and remaining attentive during dusk hours.

Hopkins County recorded the most deer collisions in Kentucky in 2025 with 134 crashes. Hardin County followed with 118, while Muhlenberg and Nelson counties each reported 95 crashes. Boone County rounded out the top five with 94 collisions.

State Farm reported more than 1.6 million animal-collision insurance claims nationwide during the year ending June 30, 2025. Deer remained the animal most frequently involved in those crashes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recommends drivers stay alert in areas where deer are commonly found, especially near wooded areas and during dawn and dusk. Officials also advise motorists to wear seat belts, reduce distractions, use headlights appropriately and avoid swerving if a deer enters the roadway. Instead, drivers should brake firmly while maintaining control of the vehicle.

Kentucky officials are also continuing efforts to reduce wildlife-related crashes. The state received a $1.2 million federal grant in 2024 to develop a wildlife-vehicle collision reduction plan and conduct research along portions of the Interstate 64 and U.S. 60 corridors in central Kentucky. Transportation officials are studying deer movements and habitat patterns to identify infrastructure improvements that could make roads safer for both motorists and wildlife.

Drivers involved in a deer-related crash are encouraged to report the incident to law enforcement. Officials use that data to help determine where warning signs and other safety measures may be needed.