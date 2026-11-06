Dembo says health care, inflation and Iran will be priorities as he prepares for Congress

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Congressman-elect Zach Dembo says the hard work is already beginning as he prepares to represent Central Kentucky in Washington.

In an interview with LEX News following his election victory, Dembo said his priorities include health care costs, inflation, government accountability and congressional oversight of the war in Iran.

“Now is [when] the hard work begins,” Dembo said. “I now have 770,000 bosses right here. I have to deliver for them.”

Health care and inflation

With Democrats set to be in the majority when Dembo arrives in Washington, he said reversing Medicaid cuts will be one of his first priorities.

“We have to reverse these Medicaid cuts that are about to go into effect next year,” Dembo said. “That's the first thing I want to do because that's the thing that's going to hurt the most of us here in Central Kentucky.”

Dembo also said he wants Congress to address tariffs, which he argued have contributed to inflation.

“We also have to start taking on these tariffs that have been jacking up inflation,” he said.

"Folks should not be having to decide - can I afford to fill up my farm equipment? My car? My truck? Folks should not be having to decide [if] this rural hospital [is] going to close, am I going to have to drive 30 minutes or an hour? These are decisions no one should be having to make in the greatest and richest country in the world," Dembo added.

Dembo calls for oversight of war in Iran

Dembo, a Navy veteran, also expressed frustration over the war in Iran and said he wants Congress to exercise greater oversight of the administration’s strategy.

“The first thing I want to have is real, true oversight over Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, over what's been happening to our military - and what strategy, if any, exists in Iran,” Dembo said. “Because from the outside looking in, it doesn't look like there's any strategy at all.”

Dembo said his views have been shaped in part by his own military experience.

“Having come of age in Iraq, having served on active duty in the Afghanistan conflict, I saw how corrosive and terrible these endless wars can be,” he said.

Dembo said he had agreed with President Donald Trump’s calls to end prolonged U.S. military conflicts but believes the president has not followed through on that campaign position.

“I agreed with the president when he said that,” Dembo said. “I wish he carried through on that promise. It's clear he's betrayed that promise.”

Dembo said Congress should consider using its power over military funding and war powers if lawmakers do not receive satisfactory answers about the administration’s strategy.

“If it turns out there is no answer, then we need to start thinking about cutting funding and we need to start thinking about passing the War Powers Resolution,” he said.

Staying connected to Central Kentucky

Dembo said constituents across Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District can expect an open line of communication once he takes office.

"I want to have town halls. I'm going to build an amazing constituent services program to make sure we're delivering for the people of Central Kentucky," Dembo said. "I'm going to make sure I'm still traveling around the district. I'm already setting up meetings as we speak."

