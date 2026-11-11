Dembo undecided on speaker vote, says bipartisanship will matter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Congressman-elect Zach Dembo says he has not decided who he will support for speaker of the U.S. House, but he knows what he wants to hear from candidates seeking his vote.

Dembo, who was elected to represent Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, is in Washington for freshman orientation with other newly elected members of Congress.

Democrats will hold the House majority next year, putting the party in position to select the next speaker.

Dembo said any candidate seeking his support will need to demonstrate a commitment to the people of Central Kentucky.

“Whoever is seeking my support is going to need to talk to me about how he or she is going to stand up for the people of Central Kentucky,” Dembo said.

He also said he would not support a candidate he views as overly partisan.

Dembo, a democrat, said that is particularly important because the 6th District includes many republican and independent voters, and he wants their interests represented in Congress as well.

“If they’re saying they’re going to do things on a partisan angle, they’re just going to stand up for Democrats - I’m not going to be able to support that person,” Dembo said.

Dembo has not named a preferred candidate for speaker.