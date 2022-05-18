Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Democrat McGarvey wins primary race for outgoing John Yarmuth's seat

Morgan McGarvey
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE -Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey holds a state map showing infection rate of COVID-19 among Kentucky counties during the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The race to replace retiring Democrat John Yarmuth in Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District pits state Sen. Morgan McGarvey against state Rep. Attica Scott in the Democratic primary for what has been the lone seat held by Democrats in Kentucky in recent years. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Morgan McGarvey
Posted at 6:53 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 06:53:40-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Morgan McGarvey has won the Democratic nomination in the Louisville-area U.S. House district.

The ranking Democrat in the GOP-led state Senate defeated state Rep. Attica Scott in Tuesday’s 3rd District primary.

McGarvey has the endorsement of the district's retiring congressman, John Yarmuth.

Kentucky’s five Republican U.S. House incumbents also secured the GOP nomination in their bids for reelection. U.S. Reps. Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers, and Andy Barr defeated primary opponents Tuesday. James Comer, the GOP incumbent in the 1st District, was unopposed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!