Democrat Zach Dembo rallies with Gov. Andy Beshear in bid to flip Kentucky's 6th Congressional District

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Democrat Zach Dembo rallied with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in Lexington on Tuesday, as the candidate looks to flip the congressional seat.

Beshear, who won the 6th Congressional District by about 20 points during his 2023 re-election run, told the crowd of Dembo supporters that the path to a Democratic victory runs through kitchen-table issues.

"All across the country and here in the sixth, democrats are most worried about paying their bills. Republicans are most worried about paying their bills. And independents are most worried about paying their bills. Here, you've got a candidate that is with the people, that is promising to work to bring prices down every day," Beshear said.

Beshear said he plans to continue campaigning alongside Dembo ahead of the November election.

Dembo, who describes himself as a political outsider, said he is tuning out partisan noise from Washington and running a Kentucky-focused campaign centered on good jobs, affordable healthcare, and bringing down the cost of gas and groceries.

"I've never seen a red or blue pothole. So, I'm not going to be changing my messaging at all. I'm going to be looking for common sense solutions, and as the governor said, it's about prices. It's about affordability and it's about things that matter to every day people," Dembo said.

Dembo's Republican opponent, Dr. Ralph Alvarado, is running with an endorsement from President Donald Trump. National Republicans are working to keep Kentucky's 6th Congressional seat in GOP hands.

