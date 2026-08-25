Democratic congressional candidate Zach Dembo unveils 10-point anti-corruption plan in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Zach Dembo, the Democratic candidate for central Kentucky's congressional seat, unveiled his anti-corruption platform Tuesday at the Laborers Union Hall in Lexington.

Dembo argued that working families in Kentucky are the ones who bear the cost of corruption in Washington, D.C.

"People are having trouble paying their bills. They're having trouble affording groceries or filling up their gas tank and it doesn't have to be that way. That's happening because of corruption," Dembo said.

The platform is a 10-point plan. At the top of the list is a full ban on trading individual stocks or cryptocurrency for members of Congress and their immediate families. Dembo said no politician should grow wealthier while serving in office.

"We should not having any members of Congress trading stocks or crypto and getting rich off of information that you and I don't have," Dembo said.

News National Democrats eye Kentucky's 6th Congressional District Karolina Buczek

The plan also calls for ending Citizens United to eliminate dark money in politics and enacting term limits that would cap any politician's time in a single elected office at 12 years.

Dembo also proposes smaller measures, such as never flying first class at taxpayer expense.

"You should be flying the cheapest possible ticket you can get. I think that's a small gesture but one that is so important because you're going to be getting on that flight to and from Lexington with other members of the community, with constituents, and they need to know that you're in it for them and not for a plush seat in first class," Dembo said.

Dembo emphasized that his focus is on affordability and the high cost of living that everyday people are struggling with.

His Republican opponent, Dr. Ralph Alvarado, told LEX News in May that his focus is similar.

"What really matters to the voters is their everyday lives, what things cost, can they afford everyday living? I've got people working two jobs just to make ends meet," Alvarado said.

Polling shows Americans are growing frustrated with the current economy, and political experts say voters are likely to cast their ballots based on financial concerns this November.

Karolina Buczek is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Karolina at karolina.buczek@wlex.tv