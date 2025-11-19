Deputies nearly hit by impatient drivers in Scott County school zones, officials report

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County deputies are asking drivers to slow down and be patient in school zones after several close calls in recent weeks.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies have nearly been hit by vehicles while directing traffic in the last two weeks. Officials say some drivers are intentionally ignoring deputies' directions due to impatience.

"Deputies put themselves in harm's way in all weather conditions to keep roads safe for children and drivers," officials said.

The incidents highlight ongoing safety concerns in school zones where deputies work to manage traffic flow during busy pickup and drop-off times.