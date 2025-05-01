Deputies use flock cameras, foil scam attempt in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Boyle County deputies received "a be on the lookout" for a vehicle, according to Sheriff Taylor Bottom.

There was an elderly woman in that vehicle, and through an attempt to locate request from Harrodsburg Police Bluegrass 911, deputies learned she had withdrawn $24,000 from her bank.

"She spoke with her family and couldn't tell her location because she was actively being scammed," Bottom said.

According to deputies, the request reported that the woman had been compelled to withdraw the money by perpetrators and was instructed to go to another ATM to deposit it into an account.

"There was no direction of travel," Bottom noted.

According to Bottom, the scammer was impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. To find the woman's vehicle, deputies used flock cameras.

"One of my deputies at the time got on the flock system and they gave the vehicle tag to the deputies," Bottom added.

Deputies located the woman near a hospital in downtown Danville.

"She was actively on the phone with the person scamming," Bottom said.

Bottom praised the deputies for their quick response. They foiled the scam attempt in less than an hour.

"Luckily it was within that short time that we were able to get her because another five minutes...there's ATMs everywhere right here," Bottom said.

Bottom is reminding the community to be vigilant about these scams. The woman was unharmed and still had all of her money.