Derby Festival unveils 2026 race finisher's medals featuring horseshoe design

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby Festival has revealed the finisher's medals for the 2026 Humana miniMarathon and Marathon, set for April 25 in Louisville.

This year's medal features a sleek silver horseshoe design. The miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay medals each feature the race Pegasus and vibrant horseshoe patterned ribbons for each distance.

The horseshoe reflects the Kentucky Derby Festival's overall theme, "Festival on the Move: Celebrating Milestones, Memories and Movement," while also recognizing 2026 as the Year of the Horse. The Marathon medal also features a special "25" to celebrate the 25th running of the race in 2026.

"There's nothing quite like the moment a runner crosses the finish line," Chris Martini, Kentucky Derby Festival Race Director, said. "The finisher's medal becomes a lasting reminder of the hard work and determination it takes to complete the race, whether it's the Humana miniMarathon, Marathon or Relay."

Finisher medals were first introduced to the miniMarathon in the late 90s. Over the years, the medal has featured everything from the race logo and colors to the city skyline, Louisville landmarks, a horseshoe, the outline of the state of Kentucky and a rose in celebration of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024.

The Humana miniMarathon and Marathon will start simultaneously at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, on Main Street, near Louisville Slugger Field. The finish line is at Preston and Witherspoon Streets, just outside the Waterfront.

The course winds through downtown, the historic Old Louisville neighborhood, Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, and parts of the Olmsted Park System. The full Marathon will also showcase Louisville's South End, featuring a stretch along Southern Parkway and through Iroquois Park.

The Derby Festival races attract over 10,000 participants annually from all 50 states and a dozen countries. 2026 marks the 53rd miniMarathon and the 25th Marathon. Runners can register at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.