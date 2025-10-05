Despite damage from a fire LoveBig Closet is ready to open back up

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Angela Baker and Tiffany Evans have a special friendship that extends far beyond their personal bond. The two co-founders of LoveBig, a nonprofit organization they started in 2017, are often mistaken for family members.

"We get asked if we're sisters a lot. That describes our relationship," Evans said.

Their organization's mission centers on leading by faith and helping others in need. The nonprofit operates with a simple but powerful philosophy of giving back to the community.

"We will give to homeless shelters, fire victims, people whose house is on fire. We will tell them to come on in and get what you need," Baker said.

In 2024, Baker and Evans opened the LoveBig Closet to serve the Anderson County community. A thrift store is a resource for local residents seeking affordable clothing and household items.

However, Friday morning brought an alarming phone call about the store.

"I called my husband I was like the store is on fire. And I'm driving up there and all these things are going through my head," Baker said.

After the smoke cleared, both women chose to focus on the positive aspects of the situation, expressing gratitude that their store was still standing, as it could have been worse. Where it started is often filled with donations, but that day, that room had cleared.

The potential impact extends far beyond Anderson County. LoveBig operates several programs that provide food and educational support to communities in Haiti. Whatever money is made goes directly to those programs in Haiti.

"We have over 500 children that rely on us to eat. We have families, teachers in Haiti that just rely on us," Evans said.

The thrift store serves as a crucial funding source for these international humanitarian efforts. Despite the fire damage, the organization continues to receive strong community support.

"They are so supportive of us, and it's been a real blessing," Baker said.

The store plans to be open this coming Tuesday. If you want to learn more about the nonprofit you can visit their website.

On Sunday, Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue reported that one person had been arrested in connection with the fire.