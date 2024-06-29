Devine Carama calling for 100 Black men to show up and help mentor young men

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Devine Carama is calling for 100 Black men to show up and show support for their community.

It's part of Black Men of Lexington Untied's efforts to reduce violence in the city and show how just being there can make a difference.

Lexington's crime rate is down 23%, according to city leaders, if you compare April 2024 to April 2023.

One Lexington says it has been working towards this, but there is still work to be done.

On Saturday morning, Devine Carama teamed up with Black Men of Lexington United to find more ways of bringing peace to the community.

Carama says getting more Black men involved as someone young people can relate to will help them as they become members of society.

"This is one of those things where that the sense of urgency always has to be up regardless of the numbers," said Devine Carama. "Men just got to show up. It starts there, and once they get here. The rest takes care of itself."

The Lyric Theatre stage hosted a variety of single mothers, grandmothers, and young adults, all sharing the same message: you are not alone.

The call to action focuses on Black men in the city.

Organizers say it's as easy as showing up. One speaker expresses the need for fathers by saying, "Fathers, we need. Our kid's need, our community needs you."

Raven Dixson, another speaker, talked about how a simple action can impact the community, saying, "It's really just showing up and helping and being part of something so much bigger. That is just making a community for us wanting to live in."

Carama says the impact of even one mentor can be life-changing. "Everybody got a story, and those stories," said Carama, can be pivotal to pouring into the young person and saving that young person."

If you want updates on ONE Lexington, go to their Facebook page.