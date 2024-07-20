Disabled Martial Artists of America hosts first self-defense class

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Disabled Martial Artists of America Inc. hosted its first free self-defense workshop in Nicholasville, where people were ready to learn how to protect themselves.

The Grand Master, Len Kirschbaum, stresses that self-defense is still needed, especially in the disabled community.

According to the Office of Justice Program, between 2017 and 2019, people with disabilities were four times more likely victims of violent crimes than someone who isn't disabled.

That helped Kirschbaum, who has been doing martial arts for over sixty years, by adapting certain forms to assist anyone with physical limitations.

"In taekwon-do you have to a block a certain way," said Kirschbaum. "People with disabilities aren't able to do that. Their range of motion is considerably less."

Tim Broussard was ready to learn more, even after being involved with martial arts for over 35 years. Not even Cerebral Palsy can stop him from taking in Kirschbaum's lessons, "We all have options that we don't take advantage of, and if we do, we can make life whatever we want it to be," Broussard said.

Broussard runs a dojo and wants to give people from any skill level the tools they need to defend themselves. "My job and that of those like me is to empower them, to give them the tools they need to defeat their enemies."

Kirschbaum says he does plan to have more free workshops in the future.