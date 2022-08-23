Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Disaster food benefits available in eastern Kentucky areas

Severe Weather-Appalachia-Cultural Center
AP
This July 28, 2022 photo provided by Appalshop shows the flooded Appalshop building in Whitesburg, Ky. The cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life is cleaning up and assessing its losses. Like much of its stricken region, Appalshop has been swamped by historic flooding. The water inundated downtown Whitesburg in southeastern Kentucky, causing extensive damage to the renowned repository of Appalachian history and culture. (Appalshop via AP)
Severe Weather-Appalachia-Cultural Center
Posted at 8:15 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 08:15:44-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — People living or working in part of eastern Kentucky damaged by flooding last month may apply for disaster food benefits.

Residents and people working in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties may submit applications beginning Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service issues the benefits.

To apply, call (833) 371-8570, the fastest way to receive benefits. Applications will be taken by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Applications may be made in person at a Department for Community Based Services office or at a Disaster Recovery Center. Locations and times are listed online.

Residents who currently receive SNAP benefits may also request and apply for replacement of benefits due to power outages and other issues.

More information about applying for benefits or finding resources is available at kynect.ky.gov.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate