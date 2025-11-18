Disaster loans approved for businesses impacted by Louisville UPS plane crash, Beshear says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved disaster loans for businesses that were impacted by the deadly Louisville UPS plane crash on Nov. 4.

Businesses that qualify for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans are located in Bullitt, Hardin, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties. The deadline to submit a loan application is Aug. 17, 2026.

“This catastrophic crash took the lives of 14 of our people and devastated area businesses that support good jobs and provide services Kentuckians depend on,” said Gov. Beshear. “In every challenge we face, we act quickly to get the support our people need to overcome. These small business loans will help businesses – and our people – recover, which is the support the Louisville community needs and deserves right now.”

Beshear's office reported that the governor submitted a letter of request to the SBA Administration on Nov. 14 after the crash site was surveyed by Louisville-Metro Emergency Management Services. The office reportedly identified 57 businesses around the crash area that sustained damages "ranging from total destruction to significant contamination," officials noted.

Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal at lending.sba.gov. Contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by phone at 800-659-2955 for further assistance.