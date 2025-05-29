Disaster Unemployment Assistance approved for 6 counties impacted by severe May storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The state is now accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for individuals impacted by severe May storms, Gov. Beshear announced Thursday.

Residents out of work in Caldwell, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Trigg and Union counties can apply for benefits through the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance. This includes unemployed and self-employed individuals "who were living or working in the affected areas and became unemployed or had work interrupted as a direct result (of) the severe storms."

In order to qualify, individuals must show their employment was "lost or interrupted" as a result of the storms; in doing so, they are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits under state or federal law.

"Farmers and other self-employed individuals who traditionally are ineligible for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits may qualify for DUA," a press release said.

To receive benefits, individuals must provide their most recent federal or state income tax forms or check stubs, a bill showing their address at the time of the storms, and a photo ID. These must be submitted within 21 days of an individual's DUA application.

DUA is available from May 18 to Nov. 22, 2025, "as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster."

Find more information, and where to apply, here.

