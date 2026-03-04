Distemper confirmed in Madison County skunk; officials urge pet owners to vaccinate dogs

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County Animal Care & Control, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and the Madison County Health Department are warning the public after a confirmed distemper case was found in a skunk in Madison County.

Distemper is caused by a virus and commonly occurs in raccoons, gray foxes, coyotes, and skunks. Infected animals may show symptoms including respiratory distress, coughing, sneezing, watery discharge from the eyes and nose, crusty footpads, and diarrhea. Infected animals may also convulse, tremor, stagger, have chewing fits, become emaciated, and lose their fear of people.

The virus is not transmissible to people, officials noted. However, wildlife feces may contain parasites that can infect people, especially small children, and can cause serious illness. Officials advise taking care when cleaning up wildlife droppings to avoid contact with skin and mucous membranes.

Distemper can infect unvaccinated dogs. Madison County Animal Care recommends the following steps if you suspect an infected animal and to protect your pets:

Do not attempt to handle or capture any sick wildlife.

If you see a skunk or other animal that may be sick, contact a permitted nuisance wildlife control operator through the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife at app.fw.ky.gov/nuisancecontrol. Local animal control officers are not authorized to handle wildlife or animals suspected of infection.

Ensure your dog's vaccinations are up to date. The canine distemper vaccine will protect pets that may come into contact with an infected animal.

If you feed pets outdoors, do not leave food outside unattended for long periods. Pet food can attract wildlife and increase the risk of disease transmission.

If you come in contact with, or get bitten or scratched by a wild animal, call the Madison County Health Department at 859-623-7312, or a local health provider to report a possible exposure.

For wildlife nuisance concerns, contact the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. For issues involving domestic animals, contact Madison County Animal Care & Control at 859-624-4744.