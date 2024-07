MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department officials reported that dive crews have been sent to assist in an incident in which a juvenile went underwater and did not resurface Tuesday afternoon.

The search is near the Boonesborough Beach area of the Kentucky River.

LEX 18

There are search and rescue crews from three different counties at the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.