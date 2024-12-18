DNA Analyst confirms DNA found on trigger matches Courtney Wrenn in Corry Jackson Case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On day two of the Corry Jackson trial, Makayla Scott, a DNA Analyst from Kentucky State Police confirmed that DNA on the trigger and level of the rifle matched Courtney Wrenn.

Day three of the trial is Wednesday, and Wrenn is expected to take the stand. In opening statements Monday, Jackson's attorney, Daniel Whitley, said Wrenn will admit on the stand during the trial that he fired the fatal shots.

10 people were called to the stand to testify on day two of the trial, Tuesday. Jackson was indicted in the case on charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened on April 20, 2023, on Chestnut Street, and Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died as a result. As for Jackson, he was arrested in connection to the shooting, charged with Harris' murder.

Jeremy Adkins, a homicide detective from Lexington Police, said he made several attempts to talk with Wrenn after the shooting, but he's refused to talk, as recent as "last week or the week before" at Fayette County Detention Center. Wrenn was arrested in July of 2023 in a separate incident where he also faces a murder charge.

Disparities in witness testimony during the Jackson trial have surfaced.

Jennifer Renfro identified Jackson as the shooter, saying Jackson had clothes on that matched the suspect. But today, she said she didn't see the shooting take place.

"I remember seeing a handgun I believe, and he looked like he was putting it away."

The prosecution asked, "Do you remember where he was putting it away?"

Renfro responded, "I can't remember."

Day three of the trial will take place Wednesday in Fayette Circuit Court.

