DNA testing delays trial in Amber Spradlin murder case as blood evidence found on multiple items

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mark Wohlander, the attorney for the Amber Spradlin family, announced in an update that the murder trial will be delayed after KSP crime lab tests found presumptive blood evidence on several items, prompting Commonwealth Attorney Brent Turner to seek additional DNA testing that could take months to complete.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it expects to file a motion to continue the scheduled trial to allow time for further DNA analysis. Prosecutors said the additional testing is critical to the case and could impact courtroom strategy.

“This type of delay is not unusual for a murder case of this magnitude,” prosecutors noted, adding that presenting such cases to a jury can often take as many as three years.

The court may also hold a Daubert hearing before trial to determine the admissibility of expert testimony, a process used when one side challenges the scientific reliability of evidence. Prosecutors indicated they plan to call multiple expert witnesses at trial, including personnel from the crime lab and another specialist.

Amber’s family has voiced full support for delaying the proceedings, saying the extension will allow prosecutors to ensure the case is as strong as possible before presenting it to jurors.

The delay is expected to affect the court calendar, with a new trial date to be determined following the motion’s consideration.

Amber Spradlin was found dead inside the home of a Prestonsburg dentist in June of 2023. Three men have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of the 38-year-old.

Michael “MK” McKinney III was charged with murder and seven counts of complicity to tampering with physical evidence in the case. MK McKinney’s father, Prestonsburg dentist Dr. Michael McKinney II was charged with seven counts of complicity to tampering with physical evidence. Josh Mullins was also charged with seven counts of complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

