Do You Know Your FAFSA financial aid situation?

(LEX 18) — The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is a unique situation for every family. There are many variables for families to consider, including financial need, scholarships, and the loans that follow people post-graduation.

That is why today, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority held a FAFSAThon event at the Kentucky Castle. This event was designed to make high schoolers and their families more financially literate when it comes to the cost of college.

“It’s no secret that college education is expensive, so most families need help covering tuition, room and board, transportation,” said KHEAA’s Vice President of Government Relations, Communication and Outreach.

Dolan says that there was a decrease in submitted FAFSA applications this year because of technical issues, and other problems that prevented people from accessing the websites materials. The overall changes FAFSA made to the application itself, however, are good, according to Dolan.



With the fall semester approaching, Dolan encourages everyone to check out the FAFSA website if they have more questions. She says that there are plenty of resources available to families; they just need to know how to find them.

