Doctors hope new law will help pregnant women, new mothers

(LEX 18) — Doctors hope a new law will help pregnant women and new mothers.

The momnibus bill, which was signed by Secretary of State Michael Adams in a ceremonial signing on Wednesday, does several things, according to a press release from the Senate President's team.

It incentivizes Kentuckians to get prenatal care by adding pregnancy to the list of qualifying life events for health insurance coverage. The bill also enhances the monitoring and understanding of child and maternal fatalities by establishing a state maternal fatality review team and allowing for a state child fatality review team.

These are important things, according to Dr. Lyndsey Neese with the Kentucky Chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

"This momnibus bill is going to expand access to women during pregnancy," Neese said. "They don’t have to worry about insurance, being able to access care."

The bill gives Neese more tools to help her patients.

"I've got insurance now. I can provide medication," Neese said. "I can get them to the specialist that they need to go to. I have lactation consultants. I’m going to have access to doulas."

This is important in a state that has a high maternal mortality rate. According to a 2023 March of Dimes report, Kentucky had a maternal mortality rate of 38.4 deaths per 100,000 live births. The national rate was 23.5 deaths per 100,000 live births. According to a report from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, most maternal deaths in Kentucky are preventable.