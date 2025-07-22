Documentary "In Our Nature" featuring Lexington non-profit premieres Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new documentary highlighting the vital role of environmental education will debut at the historic Lyric Theater in Lexington this Thursday. Titled "In Our Nature," the film explores how nature-based education can bridge divides and inspire meaningful change within communities.

"In Our Nature" focuses on the transformative power of environmental education, depicting the lives of children and families engaged in hands-on learning experiences.

The film features three stories from different cities across the United States, including Lexington, where filmmakers followed participants from Red Oaks Forest School, a local non-profit dedicated to providing nature experiences and education for families and children of all ages.

Director and co-producer James Parker shared insights into the filming process, noting how outdoor lessons influence students.

"We might have been shadowing like a science lesson or an English lesson, but because it is happening outside and because you are tying in all these threads of nature, the kids are just so alive," he said. "Play is a part of every moment of the school day."

Co-producer Juliet Grable emphasized the film's aim to highlight the advantages of connecting with nature.

"Nature is a really powerful solution, no matter the issue that you might care most about," Parker said, stressing its ability to facilitate difficult conversations around environmental, social, and political topics.

Grable hopes viewers will leave the film inspired to take action in their local communities.

"Doing something positive in one's community is very empowering," she said. "I think this is a time... where people feel disempowered and disconnected. Anything we can do to reverse those trends is helpful."

The special pre-release premiere is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 PM at the Lyric Theater. All ticket proceeds will directly support Red Oaks Forest School and the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education (KAEE), which aims to expand outdoor learning opportunities for students across the Commonwealth.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.