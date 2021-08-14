Dodgeball tournament raises money for domestic violence, homelessness and poverty

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday marked the second year for a dodgeball tournament aimed to raise money for those suffering from domestic violence, homelessness and poverty.

The first Elizabeth Village dodgeball tournament was held in 2019 with eight teams, but has grown this year to include 14 teams.

The money raised will help fund domestic violence programs in the county and hopefully help open a shelter.

"It's just fun I think for adults to pretend like they are kids again and play dodgeball and every one gets so into it and we have fun team names," says Kandice Whitehouse, the executive director of Elizabeth Village. "So it's just been a really fun event but raising money for a great cause."

"It's so nice to know that the community here supports all that we do," says Emily Metcalfe, the program director for Elizabeth Village. "They always rally behind us and all of our efforts to serve women and children here in Scott County."

The winner of Saturday's tournament will walk away with the coveted "golden dodgeball."