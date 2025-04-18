Dog rescued from a cliff in Mercer County, 100 feet above the Kentucky River

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, first responders rescued a dog stranded on a cliff in Mercer County about 100 feet above the Kentucky River.

According to Jessamine County Emergency Management, the Mercer County Fire Protection District requested the assistance of Jessamine County for rope rescue technicians after they were made aware of an animal in distress.

JCEM says that they, along with Jessamine Fire, Nicholasville Fire, and Jessamine Animal Care and Control, responded to the scene. They were able to build a rope system on a farm overlooking the cliff and gain access to where the dog was stranded.

According to JCEM, Nicholasville Fire Department Captain Michael Price was selected to help in the rescue due to his experience with animals. He was able to gain the dog's trust and apply a muzzle and harness to rescue it.

Several crews assessed the dog's condition, and a chip was found, according to JCEM. They are working to contact the registered owners.

JCEM says that it is unknown how long the dog was stranded on the cliff or how it ended up where it was located.

Below are pictures from the rescue: