Dolly Parton coming to Lexington to celebrate expansion of Imagination Library

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Country music legend Dolly Parton has a holiday movie coming to Netflix. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music icon Dolly Parton is coming to Lexington on Tuesday to celebrate the expansion of her Imagination Library, which will serve the entire Bluegrass.

According to a release, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear will attend the celebration with her.

“Team Kentucky is proud to be a part of bringing books to children across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “The program has already had a tremendous impact on the state, and we are excited to help extend its reach even further.”

The Imagination Library has helped more than 120,000 Kentucky children receive free books every month, according to a release.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library was launched in 1995 and provides books for children from birth to age five free of charge.

For more information on Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, go to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library | USA, UK, IE, CA, AU.

LEX 18 News will have coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m.

