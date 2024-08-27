Dolly Parton's Imagination Library fosters excitement in reading for kids nationwide

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library affects many kids nationwide. The program gives children who are five and under a free book every month based on what they want to read.

“This program has fostered an excitement for reading, for our children,” Jana Hedges said.

Hedges is a mom of two, she has a kindergartener, Madison, and a five-month-old Evelyn. She says that the monthly program has encouraged the family to form a habit that is more frequent.

“Having that consistency actually prompted us to make this more of a couple times a week ritual,” said Hedges.

It's just as satisfying for the librarians to witness.

“I love that children get excited about getting a book in the mail,” Deb Horn said.

Horn has been a children’s librarian at the Paris Bourbon County Library for 12 years. She’s seen firsthand how Hedge’s children have grown in age and curiosity.

“We create lifelong learners,” she added.

“They get to pick and choose, and they let their curiosity lead their desire for learning. And I think that’s a great way to let them lead themselves, and let their curiosity take over,” said Hedges.

This is because the things that they read can potentially teach young people about the world around them.

While Madison aged out of the system this year, baby Evelyn was signed up for the program today, which, according to her mom, is an investment in her future.

“That isn’t just going to benefit her right now, that’s going to benefit her for years to come,” concluded Hedges.

