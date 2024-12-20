Domestic violence advocates at ZeroV talk about intimate partner violence during holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The holidays are a time to celebrate the people closest to you but for some, the holidays can be a more difficult time. ZeroV advocates for survivors of domestic violence and is spreading awareness about intimate partner violence that happens all year.

ZeroV’s Angela Conway says, "The holidays just happen to present different stressors that can make violent relationships even more fraught with challenges."

According to the CDC, about 41% of women and 26% of men have experienced sexual or physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner. 61 million women and 53 million men have experienced psychological aggression. This holiday ZeroV says it's important to have a plan.

Conway says, "That includes ways to communicate, what to do if the survivor needs to flee a violent relationship, who to contact if they experience violence in a relationship and many other factors."

Conway says that plan should also include travel plans. They suggest finding local resources. Although ZeroV is based in Frankfort they have 15 programs across the state.

"Other travel tips include, you know with that trusted person sharing an itinerary including where they'll be staying, contact information. For survivors when traveling other tips are to make sure that they have copies of their documents,” says Conway.

It's also important for families, friends, and the community to be aware of ways to help. Angela explains that safety and feeling supported can make all the difference.

Conway says, "Sharing the message with survivors that you believe in their story, in themselves, and that you're there to support them in any way that you can and in any way that a survivor you know believes is appropriate for their safety -- messages like that really do go a long way because it's hard for survivors in violent relationships to know that support is there."

