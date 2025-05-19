Don Franklin offering first responders free tire repair for emergency vehicles

(LEX 18) — Don Franklin announced in a press release that they are offering free tire repairs to first responders' emergency response vehicles that have been damaged during clean-up efforts in Laurel and Pulaski Counties.

According to the release, the repairs are only available at the following locations:



Don Franklin Somerset Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram- 1147 S Hwy 27 Somerset, KY 42501

Don Franklin London Ford Lincoln- 388 KY-192 London, KY 40741

Don Franklin Chevrolet GMC Russell Springs- 57 W Steve Wariner Drive Russell Springs, KY 42642

The release notes that all 28 Don Franklin locations will serve as drop-off locations for any supplies needed for tornado relief victims.

Don Franklin released the following statement: