Don Franklin offering first responders free tire repair for emergency vehicles

(LEX 18) — Don Franklin announced in a press release that they are offering free tire repairs to first responders' emergency response vehicles that have been damaged during clean-up efforts in Laurel and Pulaski Counties.
According to the release, the repairs are only available at the following locations:
- Don Franklin Somerset Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram- 1147 S Hwy 27 Somerset, KY 42501
- Don Franklin London Ford Lincoln- 388 KY-192 London, KY 40741
- Don Franklin Chevrolet GMC Russell Springs- 57 W Steve Wariner Drive Russell Springs, KY 42642
The release notes that all 28 Don Franklin locations will serve as drop-off locations for any supplies needed for tornado relief victims.
Don Franklin released the following statement:
Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating tornado that hit London, Somerset, and Russell Springs Friday, May 16. These communities are more than just places we do business they're home to our friends, families, and team members. We're keeping all those impacted in our prayers, and we stand ready to support our neighbors as recovery begins.