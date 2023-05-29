Donors at Kentucky Blood Center to receive $20 Amazon gift cards Tuesday

(LEX 18) — Anyone who donates blood Tuesday, May 30 at a Kentucky Blood Center location will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

It’s the first of many “Donor Appreciation Days” planned for this summer.

KBC needs all blood types, but O- and A- donors are urgently needed.

Donors can schedule an appointment at a KBC donor center by visiting kybloodcenter.org/donate/donor-center-locations clicking on a donor center link below or by calling 800.775.2522. All donor centers are open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D., and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.