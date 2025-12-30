Doodle dogs abandoned at alarming rates as rescue shelters struggle with overcrowding crisis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rescue organizations across the region are reporting a dramatic surge in abandoned doodle dogs, with many animals found in heartbreaking conditions after being left to survive harsh winter weather.

At Paws 4 The Cause, calls about abandoned doodles have become a monthly occurrence, with two to three dogs arriving at the shelter each month over the past six months.

"I think that with the pandemic, there was a demand of that type of breed of dog, and now that the laws are changing and that the pet stores can't have breeder dogs in there anymore to sell, I think the dynamics are changing, so we're seeing a lot more of these animals being dumped," said Anita Spreitzer, vice president and general manager of Paws 4 The Cause.

The rescue recently took in Pepper, a doodle found after running loose for months with fur so severely matted it pulled at her skin and left her barely able to see.

"I mean just imagine walking around with mats like that. And then living outside," Spreitzer said.

Another recent case involves Ryder, whose story highlights the extreme neglect some of these dogs face. After allegedly being hit by an ambulance more than a year ago, Ryder was left untreated and has been using his injured leg as a crutch.

"We talked to the transport person this morning and she said he smells so bad that she had to crack her windows open coming from the Manchester area because of the smell from the infection in the leg, so we know he's gonna lose that leg, and now he has to relearn how to walk on three legs," Spreitzer said.

Many owners don't understand the specific needs of doodle breeds, according to rescue workers. These dogs require mental stimulation and cannot be left alone for extended periods.

"They're all cute when they're puppies, but when they grow up, if you don't mentally stimulate those dogs and give them what they need, they can't be in a house for eight hours a day," Spreitzer said.

The abandonment crisis extends beyond individual cases. Spreitzer estimates that approximately 20,000 dogs and cats have died in shelters due to overcrowding.

"It's heartbreaking as a rescue person," she said.

Rescuers emphasize that doodle dogs are not equipped to survive in freezing temperatures, making winter abandonment particularly dangerous for these animals.

To donate or foster, visit paws4thecause.com or call 859-962-8256.