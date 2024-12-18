DOT finalizes 'dignified air travel' plan for wheelchair travelers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's that time of the year again when roads are busy, and airports are bustling with travelers trying to get to their destinations.

However, not everyone is able to make it to their flight promptly. Some rely on mobility devices, and just a couple of days ago, the Department of Transportation finalized a wheelchair plan to alleviate that stress.

All 13 requirements are listed on their website of what they finalized.

Some of those consist of better assistance, notifications for passengers, enhanced training, and return-delayed mobility devices.

Bluegrass Airport already makes sure they are accessible to everyone.

"Travel can be stressful for anyone much less for an individual that may be dealing with some additional accessibility problems or anything along those lines," said Lauren Simmerman, the Bluegrass Airport community relation manager. "Anything from when you first park at the airport. Our short and long-term lots have ADA-compliant parking spaces. When you arrive into the terminal, if you haven't already talked to your airline about what accommodations can be made for you. Like that would be a great time to do that just so you're aware what they expect and what you can expect of them."

They also have a TSA Cares program, which allows travelers to call 72 hours before their flight on what to expect.

"We want travel to be as easy and as enjoyable for everyone that it possibly can be," said Simmerman.

Simmerman suggests you arrive an hour or two before your flight and make sure you have everything before leaving your home.