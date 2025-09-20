Double murder shocks quiet Rowan County neighborhood

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother and her teenage daughter were found dead in their Rowan County home, prompting a double murder investigation that has left neighbors in a quiet residential area struggling to comprehend the violence.

Kentucky State Police say 37-year-old Kayla Blake and her 13-year-old daughter Kennedi McWhorter were discovered dead in their home on Spring Street, off Highway 32 in Morehead, after Blake's co-worker conducted a welfare check when she didn't show up for work.

"It just gives you chills," said Kyle Clay, who lives in the neighborhood.

Clay said he has never seen a full-fledged investigation happen on his street before.

"It's a normal neighborhood. Everybody gets along, you know, we try to help each other out," Clay said.

That changed when the Kentucky State Police and the Rowan County Coroner's Office arrived at the scene, located across from where Clay lives.

"This is going to hit everybody hard," Clay said.

Suspect arrested, charged with murder

Police arrested 44-year-old Joshua Cottrell, who has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. His mugshot was posted from McCracken County Jail in far western Kentucky, where he is currently being held.

State Police confirmed that Cottrell has previously served time for manslaughter.

"Will ever understand why someone would do something like this. Ever you can't comprehend it," Clay said.

"You can't make sense of it, because it's not normal. This guy's obviously like a psychopath. It's horrible," Clay said.

Community grapples with tragedy

Elliot Meade, whose girlfriend lives across the street from Clay, said the incident serves as a shocking reminder: "It's a very, it's an eye opening experience. It shows that it can happen everywhere. Nobody is safe from it happening to them, like it could happen to me tomorrow," he said. "Nobody's safe. So that's why I think you should love your family. Give everybody a hug around you."

"This shows tomorrow's not promised," Meade said.

Both neighbors said they can't wrap their heads around the violence taking place in their community and across the country.

"Things just keep happening, just pushing people further and further away from each other," Clay said.

"Absolutely don't have words for it," Clay said.

The tragedy has prompted residents to reconsider their daily routines.

"I'm not gonna live in fear, but definitely be cautious about the kids, and you know," Clay said.

"It'll definitely change some things, probably keep the doors locked, you know, we never. Most of the time we don't have to keep our doors locked," Clay said.