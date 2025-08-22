Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Douglas Aquatic Center opens after two-year closure and remodel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a two-year closure, the Douglass Aquatic Center is back open with a full redesign.

Mayor Linda Gorton, city council members and Lexington Parks & Recreation were a part of a Thursday afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The center features the state's first "wet bubble" play feature, along with a basketball goal and other activities.

Adult admission is $7, while children 15 and under are $5. The facility will remain open until the end of the 2025 season on September 1.

"This investment builds community — today will open the door for opportunity for years to come," said District 1 Council member Tyler Morton. "To the parents, to the children, to the seniors, and to everyone in between, this pool is for you."

