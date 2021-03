LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The clean-up of a collapsed parking garage continues in Lexington.

Starting on Monday, South Mill Street between West Vine and West High Streets will be closed.

This will allow workers to get a crane in place to remove debris from the structure.

A detour will be set up starting at 8 am on Monday. The closure is expected to be lifted on Friday.

The parking garage collapsed in mid-February.