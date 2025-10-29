Woman left with 'serious injuries' after being hit by train in Louisa

UPDATE: October 29 at 5:30 p.m.

A woman was struck by a CSX train Tuesday afternoon in Louisa, prompting a multi-agency emergency response and blocking railroad crossings throughout the city.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. near Jackson Brothers garage, according to the Louisa Police Department. Officers found the woman on the east side of the tracks at the north end of Jefferson Street.

The woman was conscious but had apparent serious injuries, police said. The CSX train performed an emergency stop following the collision, which blocked all railroad crossings in the city and forced emergency responders to access the scene from different areas.

Officers and firefighters provided first aid before transferring the patient in a stokes basket under the train to the west side of the tracks where EMS was positioned. The woman was then transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia.

Police have not released the woman's identity as the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The Louisa Police Department, Louisa Fire Department and Patriot EMS all responded to the scene.

Original Story:

The Lawrence County, Kentucky Emergency Management reported that authorities have responded to a reported train vs pedestrian on North Jefferson Street Wednesday.

A post from the service read that all crossings in Louisa are blocked as of 3 p.m. Wallbridge crossing is reportedly open.

Louisa East Elementary School reported that the school will delay buses at dismissal as a train is stopped on the tracks.

At around 4 p.m., officials reported that the train is expected to move within the next 20 to 30 minutes and crossing will slowly begin to open.