Dozens of dogs make a splash at Lexington Humane Society's annual Doggie Paddle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of dogs hit the pool Saturday morning for the Lexington Humane Society's annual Doggie Paddle fundraiser at Southland Pool.

The event started with a small dog swim session before opening up to pets of all sizes. Owners lined the deck as their pups splashed, paddled and showed off a few tricks in the water.

"We have three sessions throughout the day. The best part will be the start of each session when we open those doors and let the dogs run in. It's madness. It's controlled chaos. It's very funny because obviously there's a lot of swimming pool around me. I'd say maybe 10% of the dogs swim. The rest come to socialize and they all separate into their cliques like they're in high school," said Meghan Hopkins with the Lexington Humane Society.

The event also featured local vendors and Humane Society gear, with all proceeds supporting animals in need across Central Kentucky. Organizers call it one of their biggest and most beloved events of the year.

To donate to the Lexington Humane Society, visit lexingtonhumanesociety.org.