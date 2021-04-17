Dozens rally to "Be the Change"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The "Be the Change Rally" was held Saturday morning on South Broadway.

It's a reminder to be the change you want to see in the world.

Organizers say it's also to help encourage the next generation to avoid violence, gangs, and drugs.

The rally comes as gun violence dominates headlines across the nation.

"Times change. That is for certain. And with those times ideas change. And I think for anybody to reach any generation they have to be aware of those changes and they have to make adaptations and change as well. And again that fits along with the theme, be the change you want the world to be," said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

So far this year, Lexington police are investigating 13 homicides. Only two arrests have been made for two of those cases.