Dr. Demetrus Liggins secures new contract amid Fayette County Schools challenges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins has been granted a new four-year contract, securing his position at least through the summer of 2029.

This decision comes amid some controversy, as more than 1,000 signatures were collected on a petition opposing his return.

Liggins, a native of Texas and the first educator in his family, sat down for an interview to discuss his journey, the challenges he faces, and his vision for the district.

With a son currently serving in the Air Force, Liggins values education deeply, an ethos he attributes to his grandmother, who emphasized the importance of learning despite having only a ninth-grade education.

"My greatest gift to her was to not only graduate high school but to go on and earn my Ph.D., which she saw before she passed," Liggins said. "Education was of extreme importance."

Since his tenure began nearly four years ago, Liggins has encountered unique challenges, including adapting to the "Kentucky Way" of education, which emphasizes local control through school-based decision-making teams.

"The authority given to these teams by state statute here in Kentucky is a lot more than in any other place in the nation," he explained. “It’s important to respect that authority, even when people complain about their decisions."

Acknowledging the opposition he faces, Liggins expressed a commitment to open dialogue. "I welcome feedback; it's the only way I get better," he said.

He aims to allay concerns from community members by reflecting on their input to ensure every student in Fayette County schools receives the best education possible.

A recent point of contention involved the appropriation of funds, specifically a reported expenditure of several hundred thousand dollars on furniture for the human resources department. Liggins defended this decision, asserting that staffing for HR was woefully inadequate, causing delays in hiring processes.

"We were the only district in Kentucky last year to have no vacancies in any classroom," he noted.

Looking ahead, Liggins outlined key goals for the next four years. He aims to raise the graduation rate and ensure all students understand their roles within the school system and their plans post-graduation. A significant initiative focuses on early childhood education, addressing educational disparities as early as kindergarten.

"The achievement gap doesn’t start in third grade; it begins the moment we receive students, often reflecting socioeconomic disparities," he said. “We want to provide opportunities for students to explore and discover themselves during their time here.”

Another priority for Liggins is to further reduce the number of Fayette County schools requiring federal intervention.

The number has already decreased significantly from 34 in 2022 to just 12 last year, but he insists that he won't rest until that number reaches zero.

