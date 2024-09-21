Dr. Koffi Akakpo is inaugurated at Kentucky State University

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday, Kentucky State University is celebrating its newest president's inauguration day. Dr. Koffi Akakpo has been in the role since July 1 last year. In that time, he's been able to boost enrollment and balance the school's finances. LEX 18 sat down with Dr. Akakpo about a week ago where he shared his vision for the university.

He said, “To me it's like my ministry. So, what we do here is to make sure every student who comes through the door we take care of that student and help that student be successful."

Before coming to KSU, Dr. Akakpo worked in the Ohio state government, at North Central State in Ohio, and at Bluegrass Community Technical College. He believes he brings a lot of experience to the table.

He said, "Every single experience that I gained over the years comes in handy. So even during the financial situation around, some may think was very easy and simple, but it was because of the background I have."

He also shared his philosophy on higher education. He wants to focus on student retention and enrollment, expanding and developing core values, and more.

"We have no choice we have to grow. And last fall when I came we only had 1,800 students and I believe our capacity is bigger than 1,800. So, the first goal I set for everybody including myself was to get to 3,000,” said Akakpo.

Dr. Akakpo wants people in this community to know that the focus of his inauguration and his time at KSU will be "leading for impact."

He said, "We have great researchers, great faculty, great staff, that every single day do amazing things for the commonwealth. However, the financial struggles over time just cloud everything that happens here.... We don’t tell our story enough."

