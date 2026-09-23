Driver cited after crashing into stopped school bus unloading students in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (LEX News) — A western Kentucky driver was cited for reckless driving after authorities say he crashed into the back of a stopped school bus that was unloading students Tuesday afternoon.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 2:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Olivet Church Road near Pace Drive.

Investigators determined that both the school bus and a passenger vehicle were traveling south when the car, driven by 48-year-old Leroy Smith of Kevil, struck the rear of the bus.

According to deputies, the bus was stopped while children were unloading and all required safety equipment was activated at the time of the crash, including the stop arm, stop sign and flashing red lights.

The bus was carrying 27 students. Authorities reported one minor, non-incapacitating injury. Smith was transported by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.