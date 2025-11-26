Driver escapes after car flips over, catches fire in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department reported that a driver had escaped their vehicle after it left the roadway, flipped upside down and caught fire in Somerset on Tuesday.

Somerset Fire crews responded to the 100 block of Summit Pointe Drive after receiving a 911 call reporting the crash. When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames next to a storage shed, officials detailed.

The driver had already escaped from the overturned vehicle before crews arrived on scene. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures, officials noted.

Somerset-Pulaski County EMS transported one patient to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and continues to investigate the cause of the crash.