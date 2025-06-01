Driver rescued after vehicle goes over guardrail on KY 201

(LEX 18) — A driver was extricated from her vehicle after an accident on Kentucky Highway 201 on Sunday, according to a post from the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.

The post states that at 1:07 p.m., the W.R. Castle and Flat Gap fire departments responded to a single-vehicle accident near the 4-mile marker on KY 201.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the vehicle had gone over the guardrail, trapping the driver inside. Emergency crews were able to free the driver from the car successfully.

The driver was reportedly injured and was transferred to Paintsville Fire Department EMS for medical care.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were on scene conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident, the post says.