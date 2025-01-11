Drivers hoping the roads stay clear after latest snow fall

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The snowfall came and went, leaving a fresh coat of snow across central Kentucky. Travelers say they are having better luck this time, unlike last week's winter storm.

Road crews work long hours to ensure travelers can reach their destination safely. Plows could be seen throughout the morning, working to move snow and ice while placing salt on the wet roads; however, it still influenced people's travel plans.

"We were going to leave yesterday, then we saw the snow all the way down to Atlanta and south. so we decided to wait into the morning," said traveler Charlse Smith. "We've come from East Indiana and left about 6 this morning, so it's taking us a little over 3 hours to get here. It's just a little more then normal. It's not bad at all."

Temperatures stay below freezing. The wet roads could become a problem.

"You just have to watch the temperature if the tempature drops," said Smith. "You know for black ice. There isn't any snow on them. It's just wet."

Still, road crews are doing what they can, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed.

"They have done a very good job of keeping the roads clear down here. We're heading to FL, so I hope they stay that way," said Smith.

Another traveler said they were well prepared and doing a good job. Paul Edgington, who is from Cincinnati, hopes the roads stay clear of any ice.

If you have to go out, be cautious, give plenty of room for the other drivers, and watch for black ice.

